President Alvi commends navy for courage in 1965 war

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi commended the Pakistan navy for its bravery and courage during the war of 1965 against India.



In a message on the occasion of navy day on September 8, he said, “the whole nation pays tribute to the martyrs and ghazis of Pakistan navy on the unparalleled sacrifices for the country.”



On this day, during operation Somnath, ships of the Pakistan navy destroyed the installations at the Indian port of Dwarka and consigned the pride of the enemy to dust, he added.

The President said the submarine Ghazi of the Pakistan navy established its dominance in the Indian Ocean during the war and paralysed the Indian navy at its ports.



He said with the grace of Allah even today the nation has the same zeal.

Pakistan navy and all institutions of the country were every ready for the protection and security of the country, he added. “Long live Pakistan, Long live Pakistan navy.”