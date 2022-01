GWADAR, Jan 20 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi accompanied by Begum Samina Alvi arrived here on a two day visit on Thursday.

Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha and Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo greeted the President at the airport.



Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri came along with the President.