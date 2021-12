ISLAMABAD, Dec 4 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday appreciated the immediate step of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the government of Pakistan on the incident of Sialkot.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, “The incident of Sialkot was certainly very unfortunate and shameful and was not related to religion as Islam is a religion which established the system of decision making on the basis of justice instead of mob lynching.”