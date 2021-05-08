ISLAMABAD, May 08 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday urged the people to stay at homes during Eid ul Fitr holidays from May 10 to May 16.

In a brief video message, the president said that in accordance with the government’s notification, all business centers and commercial activities would remain closed, besides a complete ban on transport.

Grocery, medical stores and hospitals would remain open during these vacations, he said, advising the people to remain indoors.

The president said coronavirus spread when there was assembly of people.

He said in India and other neighbouring countries, there was a surge in coronavirus cases.

The president expected that the federal and provincial governments would fully implement these restrictions.

He also cautioned that the economic situation in the country was improving, but lack of precautions and care could result in negative.