Sunday, September 7, 2025
President accords approval to National Institute of Health (Reorganization) Amendment Bill 

ISLAMABAD, Sep 07 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari has given his approval to the National Institute of Health (Reorganization) Amendment Bill 2025. 

The National Assembly has passed the bill on August 12, 2025, along with five private members’ bills. 

“Through this bill, the structure and governance of the National Institute of Health will be made more effective. The purpose of the amendment is to ensure the reorganization of the institution and enhance its performance,” President Secretariat Press Wing, on Sunday, said in a press release. 

Approval of the bill marks a significant step toward reforms in the health sector and institutional improvement; it was further added. 

