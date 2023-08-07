President accords approval to four different bills 2023

ISLAMABAD, Aug 07 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi has accorded his approval to four different bills 2023 under Article 75 of the Constitution.

The president approved National Logistics Corporation Bill, 2023 which provided establishment of the Corporation, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release on Monday.

Separately, the president also approved Pakistan Air Safety Investigation Bill, 2023. The objective of the legislation was to improve investigations into air accidents and travel incidents.

Similarly, approval was also granted to Anti Money Laundering and Counter Terror Financing Bill, 2023.

Under the legislation, National Anti Money Laundering and Counter Financing of Terrorism Authority would be established.

The president also sanctioned his approval to the Gun and Country Club Bill, 2023. The legislation would pave way for establishment of Gun and Country Club Islamabad and its management and arrangements.