Present political turmoil should resolve with maturity, tolerance: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD, Mar 12 (APP):Special Representative to the Prime Minister for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East and Chairman, Pakistan Ulema Council, Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Saturday proposed that the present political turmoil should be resolved with maturity and tolerance rather than conflict.

Addressing a press conference here, he said in the present circumstances, it was need of the hour that the political and religious leaderships should remove their differences with pragmatic approach instead of opening new Pandora’s box.

He said it was a beautiful moment for us as we were going to mark 75th Pakistan Day with national enthusiasm on 23rd March.

He said on 22nd March, Pakistan was holding Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s foreign ministers conference here in Islamabad in which almost more than 30 Islamic countries foreign ministers were expected.

All those foreign dignitaries would also attend the national event in connection with Pakistan Day on 23rd March, he added.

Ashrafi also expressed his great concerns over the irresponsible behavior of India that fired a projectile in the territory of Pakistan and later, excused it was done by mistake.

He said it could cause a big tragedy as there were three aeroplanes in the air at that time but thanks to Allah Almighty neither it harmed them nor endangered the lives and properties of the people on earth.

He said the world powers should take a serious notice of it and give India a piece of their mind.