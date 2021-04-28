QUETTA, Apr 28 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that for the first time in country’s history, the present government was giving top priority to the development of Baluchistan.

Owing to previous government’s policy of neglecting Baluchistan, people did not get their rights, but now a new era of development had started in the province, he said adding that local youth were being provided job opportunities in the projects initiated in the province.

The Prime Minister expressed these views during a meeting with political leaders of Baluchistan here during which matters relating to addressing the issue of gas and electricity in the province were discussed.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Zubaida Jalal, Asad Umar, Murad Saeed, Special Assistant to PM Usman Dar, Chief Minister Baluchistan Jam Kamal Khan, Nawab Shah Zain Bugti, Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind and other elders.

The meeting also discussed in detail about upgrading the “Hinglaj Mandir”, located at Coastal Highway, as per international standards and developing it as a religious tourist site.

The meeting was also apprised of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s strategy about taking up the issue of Namoos-e-Risalat at international level.