Preparations in full swing to celebrate Pakistan Day in befitting manner on Mar 23

RAWALPINDI, Mar 21 (APP):The preparations are in full swing here to celebrate Pakistan Day on March 23 in a befitting manner as the day celebrated across the country to mark the passing of the Lahore Resolution, when a separate nation for the Muslims of the British Indian Empire was demanded on March 23, 1940 in Lahore.

With the 74th Pakistan Day just two days away, elaborate arrangements are underway to celebrate it with great national zeal and patriotic spirit.

As the Pakistan Day holds a significant place in the history of Pakistan and to mark it in a befitting manner Armed Forces were busy in rehearsals and drills at Shakarparian parade ground to celebrate the day in a spectacular way.

Armed forces troops and other departments were being seen busy in rehearsals and making other administrative arrangements for the day, to be held in dignified and respectful manner.

Residents of the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi were also taking keen interest in the rehearsals and visiting nearby areas such as Faizabad and I-8 interchanges to witness aerobatics maneuvers of fighter jets of Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

Participating troops included foot columns of Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, PAF, Frontier Corps, Northern Light Infantry, Mujahid Force, Islamabad Police, Tri-Services Lady officers, Tri-Services Armed Forces Nursing Service, Girls Guide, Boys Scouts, Special Service Group from three Services, mechanized columns of Armored Corps, Artillery, Army Air Defence, Signals, Engineers, Army Strategic Force Command, Camel Band and Presidents Body Guard.

Special ‘dua’ ceremonies would be organised at the Mosques after Fajar prayers, seeking solidarity, integrity and prosperity of the country.

According to a District Administration spokesman, over 1000 male and female students of Rawalpindi also participated in full-dress rehearsals held on March 19 and 21.

He informed that Station Commander Rawalpindi Brig. Ijaz Qamar Kiani during his visit to Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Dhoke Kashmirian and Government Girls Higher Secondary School Shimla Islamia had given invitation to the students to participate in full-dress rehearsals of Pakistan Day parade.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt. ® Muhammad Mehmood, Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Capt. ® Anwar ul Haq and Additional Deputy Commissioner, Abdullah Mehmood were also present in the ceremony organized under ‘Plant for Pakistan‘ spring plantation campaign 2021.

Appreciating the keen interest shown by the students in the plantation campaign, the Station Commander had given the invitation.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi District Police and City Traffic Police Rawalpindi had chalked out special plans to ensure holding such a maga event in a magnificent manner.

Strict security measures had been taken in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi to avoid any untoward incident.

City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi had finalized all the arrangements to facilitate the motorists of twin cities on March 23.