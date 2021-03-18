Preparations for Pakistan Day in full swing

RAWALPINDI, Mar 18 (APP):The preparations for Pakistan Day are in full swing here as the nation is preparing for March 23, the day celebrated across the country to mark the passing of the Lahore Resolution, when a separate nation for the Muslims of the British Indian Empire was demanded on March 23, 1940 in Lahore.

With the 74th Pakistan Day just a few days away, elaborate arrangements are underway to celebrate it with great national zeal and patriotic spirit.

As the Pakistan Day holds a significant place in the history of Pakistan and to mark it in a befitting manner Armed Forces are busy in rehearsals and drills at Shakarparian parade ground to celebrate the day in a spectacular way.

Armed forces troops and other departments can be seen busy in rehearsals and making other administrative arrangements for the day, to be held in dignified and respectful manner.

Residents of the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi are also taking keen interest in the rehearsal and visiting nearby areas such as Faizabad and I-8 interchanges to witness aerobatics maneuvers of fighter jets of Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

Participating troops include foot columns of Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, PAF, Frontier Corps, Northern Light Infantry, Mujahid Force, Islamabad Police, Tri-Services Lady officers, Tri-Services Armed Forces Nursing Service, Girls Guide, Boys Scouts, Special Service Group from three Services, mechanized columns of Armored Corps, Artillery, Army Air Defence, Signals, Engineers, Army Strategic Force Command, Camel Band and Presidents Body Guard.

Special ‘dua’ ceremonies would be organised at the Mosques after Fajar prayers, seeking solidarity, integrity and prosperity of the country.

According to a District Administration spokesman, over 1000 male and female students of Rawalpindi would participate in full-dress rehearsals to be held on March 19 and 21.

He informed that Station Commander Rawalpindi Brig. Ijaz Qamar Kiani during his visit to Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Dhoke Kashmirian and Government Girls Higher Secondary School Shimla Islamia had given invitation to the students to participate in full-dress rehearsals of Pakistan Day parade.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (R) Muhammad Mehmood, Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Capt (R) Anwar ul Haq and Additional Deputy Commissioner, Abdullah Mehmood were also present in the ceremony organized under ‘Plant for Pakistan‘ spring plantation campaign 2021.

Appreciating the keen interest shown by the students in the plantation campaign, the Station Commander had given the invitation.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi District Police and City Traffic Police Rawalpindi have chalked out special plans to ensure holding such a maga event in a magnificent manner.

Strict security measures have been taken in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi to avoid any untoward incident.

City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have finalized all the arrangements to facilitate the motorists of twin cities on March 19, Friday and Mar 21, Sunday while vehicular traffic would not be allowed to enter Rawalpindi and Islamabad from Faizabad during full dress rehearsals for Pakistan National Day Parade.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal, the entry of heavy vehicles would be banned in Rawalpindi city on March 19 and Mar 21 particularly after 12 am, midnight.

The CTP have formulated a comprehensive traffic plan to facilitate motorists of twin cities during full dress rehearsals for March 23 Parade.

As many as 336 officers and Traffic Wardens would be deployed on various city roads to regulate traffic, he said adding, Faizabad Interchange would remain closed for all kinds of traffic either going towards Islamabad or entering Rawalpindi from 5 am to conclusion of the rehearsals.

He said the diversions would also be placed on different places, adding, the motorists who wanted to go to Islamabad from Murree Road would reach their destinations via 9th Avenue while those travelling on the 9th Avenue would enter Rawalpindi by taking U-turn from Double Road.

Similarly, the vehicles coming from Koral Chowk would enter the federal capital using routes of Khana Pull Service Road, Chungi Number-8, Bandh Khana Road, Sadiqabad, Rawal Road, C-Block, Murree Road and Stadium Road. The entry of buses, trucks, trailers and other heavy vehicles would also be banned, he said.

The CTO urged the citizens to cooperate with traffic police so that traffic problems could be addressed properly.

He said to make security foolproof for March 23 Parade, heavy traffic would not be allowed to enter Rawalpindi city.

He advised the motorists and road users to contact Helpline 051-9272616, 051-9272839 and Murree Traffic Police Helpline 051-9269200 in case of any inconvenience or problem during travel.

CTP’s radio station 88.6 would also broadcast programs for awareness of the citizens, he added.