Pre-1967 Palestine state with Al-Quds capital to remain bedrock of Pakistan’s policy: PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 14 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday reaffirmed that the establishment of a strong and viable Palestinian state with pre-1967 borders and Al Quds Al Sharif as its capital remained the bedrock of Pakistan’s Middle East policy and would continue to be so.

“The Palestinian people’s freedom, dignity and prosperity remain a primary concern for Pakistan. InshaAllah, the establishment of a strong and viable Palestinian state with pre-1967 borders and Al Quds Al Sharif as its capital remains the bedrock of Pakistan’s Middle East policy and will remain so,” the prime minister wrote on X while on his way home after attending the Gaza Peace Summit held in Sharm el Sheikh.

Reflecting on the “potentially transformational nature” of the event, he said that the most important priority for Pakistan was the immediate cessation of the genocidal campaign imposed on Gaza.

He said that Pakistan was deeply involved in the process and that, along with other brotherly nations, its priority was stated and reinforced consistently.

The prime minister said that Pakistan’s gratitude to Trump was anchored in his promise that he would make it stop, and delivering on that promise.

“We will continue to express our admiration for President Trump’s unique contribution to peace,” the prime minister said, who also nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize on the occasion to recognise his contributions to world peace.

