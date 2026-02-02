PRCS,UN envoy vow tighter humanitarian ties in Geneva Parley

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Feb 02 (APP):Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Chairperson Mrs Farzhana Naek met Mr Bilal Ahmed, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva, at the Pakistan Mission on Monday to strengthen humanitarian cooperation and advance shared global priorities.

The meeting focused on the evolving international funding environment, emerging humanitarian challenges, and opportunities for closer coordination to support effective relief and disaster rehabilitation efforts in Pakistan.

Both sides exchanged views on leveraging international platforms to enhance outreach to potential donors and partners, with the shared objective of improving the scale and quality of humanitarian assistance for vulnerable communities.

The discussion also highlighted the importance of sustained engagement with the United Nations system and other global stakeholders to ensure timely, coordinated, and needs-based humanitarian responses.

The Chairperson emphasized PRCS’s role as a trusted humanitarian organization with strong community presence and operational reach across Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairperson PRCS Mrs. Farzhana Naek said that close coordination with Pakistan’s Mission to the UN is essential for aligning humanitarian priorities and mobilizing international support.

She noted that working together with diplomatic and humanitarian partners would help expand outreach to potential donors and strengthen collective efforts to support and serve vulnerable communities through effective humanitarian interventions, guided by the shared cause of humanity.

The meeting reaffirmed the mutual commitment of PRCS and Pakistan’s Permanent Mission to the UN to continue working together in support of humanitarian objectives and disaster response initiatives.