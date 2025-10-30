PRCS, UNICEF Pakistan join hands for gender equality, HPV awareness

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 30 (APP): The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), in collaboration with UNICEF, organized an event titled “Boys for Gender Equality and HPV Awareness Raising” at PRCS National Headquarters in Islamabad on Thursday.

The event aimed to inspire boys and young men to become advocates of gender equality and play an active role in promoting awareness about health, particularly Human Papillomavirus (HPV).

The ceremony was graced by Chairperson PRCS Mrs Farzhana Naek, Deputy Representative Programme of UNICEF Mrs Sharmeela Rassool and other distinguished guests including Secretary General PRCS Muhammad Abaidullah Khan, IFRC Head of Delegation in Pakistan Farid Abdulqadir, Head of Office of the German Red Cross Asif Aman, Head of Delegation of the Turkish Red Crescent Ms. Beyza Taner, representatives from partner national societies, UNICEF experts, PRCS staff, volunteers and students.

In her address, Mrs. Farzhana Naek highlighted the crucial role of youth in driving social change. “PRCS takes pride in its 0.7 million dedicated volunteers, the majority being young men and women who bring hope and resilience to every corner of Pakistan. Sustainable change begins with awareness but endures through action,” she said. She reaffirmed PRCS’s commitment to ensuring that no one is left behind and that every person, especially women, girls, and marginalized groups, has equal access to safety, opportunity, and dignity.

Speaking at the event, IFRC Head of Delegation Farid Abdulqadir underscored the importance of gender equality and the vital role boys can play in achieving it. He emphasized that the Protection, Gender, and Inclusion (PGI) framework remains a core element across all Red Cross Red Crescent humanitarian programs.

UNICEF’s Deputy Country Representative, Ms. Sharmeela Rasool, encouraged the audience to take collective action for gender equality and inclusivity, ensuring that girls are not left behind in education and opportunity.

During an interactive session, Ms. Fahmida Khan, Gender and Development Specialist at UNICEF Pakistan, presented alarming statistics showing that 13.4 million girls are currently out of school and that Pakistan ranks sixth globally in early marriages. She also noted that Pakistan was ranked at the bottom among 148 countries in the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report 2025, underscoring the urgency for concrete action. She called for urgent action and encouraged boys to become advocates for girls’ rights and education.

A panel discussion followed, featuring UNICEF experts from Health, Nutrition, WASH, Education, and Child Protection. The discussion focused on the interconnected challenges faced by adolescents, particularly girls, in accessing education, healthcare, and protection services. Panelists emphasized that gender equality and health awareness must go hand in hand to build safer, more informed communities and highlighted the role of youth in challenging harmful social norms.

In his welcome remarks, PRCS Secretary General Muhammad Abaidullah Khan appreciated UNICEF’s continued partnership and contribution toward promoting child rights and gender equality.

Hamza Ahmed, Assistant Director at Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), also conducted an interactive session on digital protection and rights, emphasizing the importance of online safety and responsible digital behavior among young people.

The event concluded with a shared commitment from PRCS, UNICEF, and Red Cross Red Crescent partners to continue empowering youth as agents of positive change toward a more equal, inclusive, and healthy society.