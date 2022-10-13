PRC to hold international donor’s conference on November 8

ISLAMABAD, Oct 13 (APP): Pakistan Red Crescent (PRC) has planned to organize a national and international donor’s conference in Islamabad on November 8 to collect funding for reconstruction of flood destroyed infrastructure in the country and rehabilitation of dislocated families.

Giving details about the conference, Deputy Director Media and Communication PRC Sher Zaman on Thursday said that Pakistan was facing a worse devastation of the history due to recent unprecedented floods in different parts of the country posing a big challenge to rehabilitate the dislocated families and reconstruction of destroyed infrastructure.

He said that huge funding was required by the national and international donors for rehabilitation of affected families and sustainable reconstruction of infrastructure.

He said that in the conference, not only international community but national donors would also be asked for cooperation to rebuild sustainably destroyed infrastructure.

He said that diplomatic organizations, multi-disciplinary agencies, government and corporate organizations were being invited in the conference.