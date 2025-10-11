PRBC meets Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce & Industry

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (APP): Pakistan-Romania Business Council (PRBC), Chairman Sohail Shamim Firpo, and , Advisor & Chief Operating Officer Atif Farooqi, met with the Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce & Industry (PCJCCI) team to explore opportunities for collaboration and mutual growth.

PCJCCI team comprising Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif and Senior Vice President Brigadier (Retd.) Mansoor.

The meeting built upon the existing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two institutions, aiming to further strengthen bilateral relations and explore new avenues for trans-dimensional trade.

The discussion focused on leveraging the vast market potential of China, one of the world’s largest economies, to enhance trade and investment opportunities between Pakistan, Romania, and China.

The legal advisor of PCJCCI Barrister Mian Zafar Iqbal Kalanauri also participated in the meeting, providing insights on the regulatory and legal framework governing bilateral business transactions.

Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General of PCJCCI, praised Atif Farooqi’s role, saying, “We appreciate the efforts of Atif Farooqi, Advisor & COO of PRBC, and Advisor to the Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce & Industry, in playing a vital role in connecting China to Pakistan-Romania bilateral trade. His expertise and dedication have been instrumental in fostering people-to-people connections, and we are confident that our joint efforts will open up new avenues for trans-dimensional trade, ultimately contributing to the economic growth and development of our countries.”