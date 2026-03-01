PRBC holds interfaith dialogue meeting to link community values with Pakistan–Romania trade

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (APP):The Pakistan–Romania Business Council (PRBC) held a meeting with Christian pastor Amjad Farooq to discuss interfaith understanding and its link with business and community development.

The discussion focused on how dialogue among faiths and cooperation among institutions can support stable relations and economic ties between Pakistan and Romania, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

PRBC Chairman Sohail Shamim Firpo and Advisor and Chief Operating Officer Atif Farooqi met Pastor Amjad Farooq. The meeting reviewed ways to engage communities, encourage ethical conduct in business, and link social values with trade and investment efforts.

Participants said dialogue among different religious groups helps build trust and understanding, which also supports a healthy business climate. They agreed that respect among communities plays a role in long-term economic cooperation. The discussion also covered possible links between civil society groups, faith-based organizations, and the private sector in both countries.

Atif Farooqi said the meeting highlighted the role of values in public life and business. He noted that community service, fairness, and responsibility can support economic activity and strengthen links between Pakistan and Romania. He added that PRBC aims to connect people as well as markets through such engagements.

Both sides agreed to stay in contact and explore joint initiatives in the future. These may include programs focused on dialogue, small business support, and community participation, with attention to youth and low-income groups.

The Pakistan–Romania Business Council works as a platform to promote trade, investment, and people-to-people contact between the two countries. Alongside commercial goals, the council is increasing its focus on community engagement and inclusive participation to support broader cooperation.