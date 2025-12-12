PRBC delegation meets with FBR commissioner to promote bilateral trade ease of doing business

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 12 (APP):The Pakistan Romania Business Council (PRBC) delegation held a strategic meeting on Friday with ,Commissioner Inland Revenue, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Lal Muhammad Khan to discuss mutual matters of interest to pave way to ease business.

The delegation was led by Sohail Shamim Firpo, Chairman of the Pakistan Romania Business Council, and Atif Farooqi, Advisor & COO of the Pakistan Romania Business Council.

The delegation discussed key initiatives to strengthen bilateral trade and investment ties between Pakistan and Romania, focusing on facilitating smoother tax procedures to encourage greater cross-border business transactions.

Atif Farooqi remarked, “Our dialogue with the FBR reflects the Pakistan Romania Business Council’s commitment to turning policy into practice—streamlining processes to create a business-friendly environment that unlocks the full potential of Pakistan-Romania trade relations.”

The meeting underscores the Pakistan Romania Business Council’s ongoing efforts to bridge regulatory frameworks and promote transparency, ultimately easing the path for exporters, importers, and investors engaged in both markets.

The Pakistan Romania Business Council continues to position itself as a catalyst for economic collaboration, fostering prosperity through partnerships, knowledge exchange, and business facilitation.