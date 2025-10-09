PRBC, Daewoo Express explore cooperation in electric vehicles & green transport

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 09 (APP): The Pakistan Romania Business Council (PRBC) has expressed its intent to strengthen cooperation with Daewoo Express, particularly in the areas of electric mobility and sustainable transport solutions.

A PRBC delegation, led by its Chairman Sohail Shamim Firpo and Advisor & Chief Operating Officer Atif Farooqi, called on Daewoo Express CEO Syed Mazher Iqbal. Brig (Retd) Abdul Majid, Vice President and Group Head of HR and Administration, Daewoo Express, also attended the meeting, said a statement issued on Thursday.

Discussions focused on Daewoo Express’s plan to introduce Electric Vehicles (EVs) in its intercity transport fleet, an initiative aimed at reducing carbon emissions and noise pollution while promoting a cleaner, greener environment.

Brig (Retd) Abdul Majid said, “The introduction of EVs will not only cut down noise pollution but also contribute to a healthier environment for citizens.”

Atif Farooqi highlighted opportunities for collaboration between Pakistani and Romanian enterprises in the EV sector, noting that “this initiative opens doors for Romanian vendors and entrepreneurs to partner with Daewoo Express, fostering sustainable growth and enhancing bilateral trade.”

“We believe that this synergy can create a win-win situation, driving sustainable growth and development in Pakistan’s transport sector while promoting bilateral trade between Pakistan and Romania.”

The meeting underscored PRBC’s commitment to strengthening business linkages and promoting investment partnerships between Pakistan and Romania.