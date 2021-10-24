Prayers of entire nation with national cricket team: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, Oct 24 (APP):Expressing best wishes for Pakistan cricket team on the occasion of important clash with India

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Sunday the prayers of the entire nation were with the Pakistan cricket team.

In a video message he said green shirts would enter the field with full enthusiasm and passion.

He hoped that Babar Azam will give a good performance with the bat and Indian cricket team will feel the pressure of the big match.

He said that Pakistan cricket team will compete till the last ball and Pakistan’s flag would fly high.