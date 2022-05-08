Practice of unsubstantiated, defamatory statements against Armed Forces extremely damaging: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, May 08 (APP):The Armed Forces combined media wing on Sunday termed the recent wave of defamatory statements against the Forces extremely damaging.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement issued here said recently there have been intensified and deliberate attempts to drag Pakistan Armed Forces and their leadership in ongoing political discourse in the country.



“These attempts are manifest through direct, insinuated or nuanced references to the Armed Forces as well as their senior leadership, made by some political leaders, few journalists and analysts on public forums and various communication platforms including social media”, it said.



The military’s media wing added that this practice of unsubstantiated, defamatory and provocative statements and remarks was extremely damaging.



“Pakistan Armed Forces take strong exception to such unlawful and unethical practice and expect all to abide by the law and keep the Armed Forces out of political discourse in the best interest of the country”, it said.