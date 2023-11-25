PR urges China for swift action on ML-1

LAHORE, Nov 25 (APP):The Pakistan Railway administration has urged swift action from Chinese authorities on the ML-1 (Mainline-1) project.

Pakistan Railway CEO Amir Baloch made the request during a warm reception of a high-level delegation from China’s National Railway Administration. The 21-member delegation, led by Zhu Mengrui, team leader of the ML-1 project, expressed full support and commitment to the timely initiation of the transformative ML-1 project. Baloch highlighted the unprecedented cooperation between Pakistan and China in energy and transport sectors, emphasizing ML-1 as a game-changer that will revolutionize Pakistan’s transport and boost revenue in the freight sector. Mengrui assured collaborative efforts in addressing all aspects, including financing schemes and design proposals, marking a significant step towards enhancing economic ties and reducing transportation costs with the establishment of economic zones linked to ML-1.

Wang Chen from the Science and Technology Department of the Chinese Railways was also a prominent member of the 21-member delegation.