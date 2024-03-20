PR CEO announces 4 Eid Special Trains to facilitate passengers

LAHORE, Mar 20 (APP):Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer Aamir Ali Baloch announced the operation of four Eid special trains to facilitate passengers during Eid-ul-Fitr.

Speaking to senior journalists at Railways Headquarters here on Wednesday, Baloch highlighted the railway’s financial independence, stating that it meets expenses independently and only relies on the government for pension payments to retired employees. He revealed a significant revenue increase from Rs 5 billion to Rs 8 billion in recent months.

Baloch emphasized the role of coal transportation in meeting almost 50 per cent of railway expenses and underscored the need for continuous efforts to operate the railway system effectively. He acknowledged former Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique’s contributions to improving the railway, including track restoration and the revival of profitable trains.

Addressing challenges, Baloch mentioned the burden of pension expenses on the railway, urging the government to take responsibility for the pension to alleviate financial strain. He also highlighted the impact of rising gas and electricity prices on railway operations.

Baloch expressed hope for the timely initiation of work on ML-1 and stressed the need for additional trains to meet population demands, especially in smaller towns. He asserted the absence of corruption within the railway and outlined ongoing efforts to reduce expenses and boost profits, including the handover of oil transportation to PSO and system upgrades.

In conclusion, Baloch reaffirmed the railway’s commitment to enhancing efficiency and financial sustainability