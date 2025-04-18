37.1 C
National

PPRA, NUST award certificates for Pakistan’s first Accredited Public Procurement Diploma

ISLAMABAD, Apr 18 (APP):Marking a significant milestone in public sector reform, the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA), in partnership with the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), held a certificate distribution ceremony to conclude Pakistan’s first accredited Diploma in Public Procurement and Contract Management.
The intensive program, conducted from December 2024 to March 2025, successfully trained 71 professionals. These graduates are now poised to lead newly established procurement cells across various ministries and state-owned entities, furthering the Prime Minister’s vision of transparent and efficient governance.
Managing Director PPRA, Mr. Hasnat Ahmed Qureshi, emphasized the government’s commitment to professionalism and capacity building in public procurement. “In line with the Prime Minister’s directions, PPRA is fostering excellence in procurement through such initiatives. The graduates are now eligible for PPRA accreditation and will contribute significantly to grievance redressal, third-party validations, procurement evaluations, and overall oversight.”
This pioneering initiative is part of PPRA’s broader efforts to promote innovation, accountability, and professionalism in public procurement practices across Pakistan.
