PPRA leads reforms; EPADS brings transparency, accountability in procurement

ISLAMABAD, Jan 12 (APP):Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) has implemented landmark reforms in public procurement in line with the Digital Pakistan Vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan and international best practices.

Central to this transformation is the e-Pak Acquisition and Disposal System (EPADS), which has already revolutionized procurement nationwide and is ready to enter its next phase with the launch of an upgraded version, EPADS 2.0.

This was stated by Hasnat Ahmed Qureshi, Managing Director PPRA, while briefing journalists here on Monday.

He informed that, following a diagnostic review conducted by international and local consultants and the subsequent approval of the reform’s roadmap by the Prime Minister of Pakistan, PPRA initiated a comprehensive reform programme in 2024, encompassing e-procurement implementation, legal, capacity building, and institutional reforms.

Qureshi highlighted that the transition to e-procurement was achieved through the rollout of the EPADS in the Federal Government and three provinces. So far, 9,846 procuring agencies and 43,000 suppliers, including 600 foreign vendors, have registered on the platform. During the financial year 2024-25 alone, 526,271 transactions worth Rs. 1,408.58 billion were carried out through EPADS, he informed.

EPADS is now fully integrated with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP). Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), Financial Accounting and Budgeting System (FABS). Provincial Revenue Authorities (PRAS), and the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) In addition, dedicated dashboards have been made available to oversight bodies, including the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP), the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), and the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP).

“With the integration of national institutions and real-time dashboards for oversight bodies, EPADS has transformed procurement into a system where every transaction is verified, accountability is strengthened at every stage, and public trust is safeguarded through transparency, remarked MD PPRA.

Hasnat Qureshi further stated that EPADS has delivered transparency, efficiency, and value for money by reducing collusive practices and enhancing competition, with an average of five to seven bidders per open competitive bidding compared to two to three bidders in manual procurement. Expenditure incurred through petty purchases and Request for Quotations (RFQs) is reflected in EPADS. The system provides an efficient grievance redressal mechanism, restricts participation of blacklisted firms, and identifies delays in procurement processes. Live transmission of bidding processes above PKR 500 million for goods and services and PKR 1 billion for works was enabled, and compliance with rules has significantly improved, he added.

Presenting the future plan, the MD PPRA announced that the launch of EPADS 2.0, a more user-friendly, smart, and dynamic platform, is scheduled in January 2026 at the federal level, followed by Gilgit Baltistan and AJK In February, and provincial rollout in March this year. Monitoring and analytical reporting will commence in July, and donor funded procurements will be routed through EPADS by September 2026. The establishment of an Online Procurement Academy is scheduled for October this year, while the adoption of Open Contracting Data Standards (OCDS) is planned in December 2026.

Regulatory reforms are also underway, including amendments to the PPRA Ordinance 2002, revision of the new Public Procurement Rules 2025, and harmonization of regulations and standard bidding documents. The new Procurement Rules introduce third-party oversight, independent grievance redressal, mandatory e-procurement & e-disposal, the establishment of procurement cells, efficient procurement methods, and professionalization of procurement.

“PPRA regulatory reforms are designed to eliminate ambiguity, drive transparency, promote fairness and efficiency, ensure accountability and competition,” stated Qureshi.

PPRA has prioritized capacity building and trained over 10,000 officials so far, including 2,499 officials of procuring agencies and representatives of suppliers since last year (2024-25), in collaboration with the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), Institute of Business Administration (IBA), and Air University. Development of a competency framework would facilitate the standardization of training modules and the accreditation of procurement professionals.

As part of institutional restructuring, PPRA recruited specialists, subject experts, and IT professionals from the market through a competitive process, and also in the process of establishing a pool of independent experts to strengthen procurement oversight, Qureshi remarked. Procurement cells have been established within procuring entities to ensure transparent, efficient, and rule-based procurement and contract management. To reinforce institutional capacity, PPRA has digitalized its operations, established a state-of-the-art EPADS training facility, and introduced a dedicated 16-hour help desk to provide continuous support to procuring agencies and suppliers, he added.

Hasnat Qureshi reiterated that PPRA reforms represent a decisive shift towards modern procurement governance, embedding accountability, transparency, and efficiency into every stage of the procurement cycle, and advancing Pakistan’s credibility in line with international standards.