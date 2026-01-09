PPRA, GBPPRA sign MoU to launch EPADS in GB

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (APP):The Federal Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) and the Gilgit-Baltistan Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (GBPPRA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to roll out the e-Pakistan Acquisition and Disposal System (EPADS) in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The MoU was signed by Project Director EPADS, PPRA, Sheikh Afzal Raza and Managing Director/Secretary Finance, GBPPRA, Najeeb Alam.

The signing ceremony was attended by the Managing Director Federal PPRA, Hasnat Ahmed Qureshi, and Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan, Abrar Ahmed Mirza.

Managing Director of the Federal Public Procurement Regulatory Authority, Hasnat Ahmed Qureshi, while speaking on the occasion, stated that expansion and nationwide implementation of EPADS is part of the Prime Minister’s Economic Governance Reform Program agenda.

He added that this initiative is also aligned with the Prime Minister’s “Digital Pakistan Vision” to promote transparency, competition, and accountability in public procurement and to ensure the efficient utilization of public resources. He assured full cooperation and technical support for the implementation of EPADS in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Chief Secretary Abrar Ahmed Mirza termed the initiative a significant step in public procurement reforms for GB. He said the implementation of EPADS would make government procurement more transparent, fair, and efficient, and requested sustained collaboration and technical assistance from the federal authority to ensure smooth and effective implementation.

Under the MoU, EPADS will be formally rolled out in Gilgit-Baltistan. In the initial phase, extensive training sessions will be conducted for officers and departmental teams to ensure seamless adoption and to address any technical or administrative challenges.

At the end of the ceremony, MD Hasnat Ahmed Qureshi presented a commemorative shield to Chief Secretary Abrar Ahmed Mirza.

The signing of this MoU marks a decisive step toward implementing a modern, fully digital procurement system in Gilgit-Baltistan. The platform is designed to ensure transparency, accountability, and seamless monitoring across every stage of public procurement, thereby reinforcing the principles of good governance.