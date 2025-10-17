PPRA, DAGP Ink MoU to Strengthen Transparency and Accountability in Public Procurement

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 17 (APP): The Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) and the Department of the Auditor General of Pakistan (DAGP) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote transparency, accountability, and good governance in public procurement, while creating stronger deterrence against corruption and fraudulent practices.

PPRA and DAGP agreed to establish a framework for cooperation and information sharing regarding procurements done through PPRA’s e-procurement platform e-Pak Acquisition and Disposal System (EPADS), to ensure integrity and value-for-money in public procurement processes.

The MoU was signed by Shiekh Afzaal Raza, the Project Director, e-Pak Acquisition and Disposal System (e-PADS) on behalf of PPRA and Mian Iftikhar Ud Din, Director Special Sector Audit (SSA), DAGP. The ceremony was witnessed by Mr Hasnat Ahmed Qureshi, Managing Director PPRA, and Mr Irum Anjum Khan, Additional Auditor General (HQs), and Ms. Fizza Pervez Afzaal, Deputy Auditor General, SSA.

The MoU outlines establishing a system-based linkage between EPADS and the Audit Management Information System (AMIS) to provide DAGP with real-time access to procurement data for desk audits and analytics. It further focuses on creating an effective deterrence mechanism against corruption and fraudulent practices pertaining to public procurement through mutual exchange of information.

The Parties agreed to collaborate on strengthening the legal framework by developing guidelines for Procuring Agencies and bidders to identify and prevent corrupt practices, advocate for policy reforms to strengthen accountability mechanisms within the procurement process, and ensure that all data input into the database is verified for accuracy, with robust access control measures in place to protect sensitive procurement information from unauthorized access or misuse.

To enhance capacity in combating corruption and promoting integrity in public procurement, PPRA and DAGP agreed to facilitate training sessions for officials, establish linkages with relevant organizations, conduct joint workshops and seminars on procurement fraud risks, and develop training materials and curriculums tailored to challenges faced by procuring agencies.