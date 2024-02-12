Election day banner

PPP’s CEC express confidence over Asif Zardari, Bilawal

ISLAMABAD, Feb 12 (APP):The members of the Central Executive Committee of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Monday expressed confidence in the leadership of President PPPP Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.
The CEC met here under the chair of Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto which was attended by the Central President of the PPP Women Wing and all the members of the CEC, said a press release.
The committee started by paying homage to the martyrs of democracy.
During the meeting, a discussion was held on the general elections and the reaction of the masses regarding it.
The members have made various suggestions regarding the political, economic and governmental situation of the country.

