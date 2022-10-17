PPP’s Abdul Hakim Baloch trounces Imran in NA-237, Karachi by-polls

ISLAMABAD, Oct 17 (APP): Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Abdul Hakim Baloch on Sunday trounced Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan with an impressive margin on the NA-237 Malir-II seat.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Baloch secured 32,567 votes, while Imran Khan obtained only 22,493 votes, defeating the latter with a margin of more than 10,000 votes.

Meanwhile, Samiullah Khan of TLP secured 2,956 votes.

The turnout was 20.33 percent, said ECP.