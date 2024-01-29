PPP’s 10-point manifesto to pull country out of economic crisis: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP):Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Monday that PPP gives a comprehensive 10-point public economic agreement that aims to pull the country out of the economic crisis.

Talking to a private news channel, he underlined the need to redirect the annual subsidies of 10,500 billion rupees, currently benefiting the elite, towards resolving the genuine economic concerns of the poorest.

Youth card is a key component of the PPP’s public economic agreement, he said adding that “we will provide financial support to the youth within a period of one year until finds employment.”

Under the Youth Card, the government will offer internships and skill development opportunities to equip the youth to get employment, he added.

In reply to a question, he said that many points of PPP’s manifesto had already been implemented in Sindh, including Benazir Mazdoor card, two million houses are being built with ownership rights for the women in the province.

Bilawal said that PPP already had given one million interest-free loans to the women of Sindh. Simultaneously, the Sindh Government addresses child nutrition, malnutrition, and maternal mortality by providing stipends for each mother and child for the first 1,000 days.