PPP will continue to support freedom of press: Zardari

ISLAMABAD, May 02 (APP): President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday said that the PPP will continue to support the freedom of the press.

In a message on the eve of World Press Freedom Day, he said that Quaid-e-Awam, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) was a supporter of freedom of expression and he taught the common people how to voice their views by giving them political consciousness.

Asif Zardari said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto freed the print media from the paper quota because in the past, governments used the paper quota as a weapon to restrict the freedom of the press.

He paid tribute to the heroes of press freedom who were flogged and imprisoned during the martial law era.

Asif Zardari said that today the means of spreading information continue to progress through technological advancements.

He said that the 1973 Constitution also protects the freedom of expression.