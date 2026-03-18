PPP Vice President expresses grief over martyrdom of Ali Larijani

ISLAMABAD, Mar 18 (APP):Vice President of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Sherry Rehman has expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of Ali Larijani, calling it a significant blow to regional peace and stability.

In her statement, Sherry Rehman said that the loss of Ali Larijani, who served as a key figure in Iran’s national security structure, would create an important political vacuum with far-reaching consequences.

She warned that the ongoing tensions, particularly the intensifying conflict between Iran and Israel, could engulf the entire region if not contained immediately.

“The growing hostilities pose serious threats not only to regional stability but also to global peace,” she said, adding that any further escalation could prove disastrous for both security and economic conditions across the Middle East.

Sherry Rehman emphasized that innocent lives are being lost, and violence cannot be a solution to complex geopolitical disputes.

She urged both sides to exercise restraint and avoid further military confrontation, stressing that diplomacy remains the only viable path forward.

Calling on the international community to step in, she said global powers must play an active role in ensuring an immediate ceasefire to prevent further devastation.

“War only brings destruction and instability, while dialogue and diplomacy offer sustainable solutions,” she added.

Rehman reiterated that Pakistan stands for peace and believes all possible efforts should be made to prevent the conflict from spreading further.