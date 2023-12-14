PPP urges CEC to remove reservations of all political parties: Kundi

ISLAMABAD, Dec 14 (APP): Information Secretary, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Faisal Karim Kundi Thursday urged the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja to remove the reservations of all the political parties and ensure provision of level playing field to them during the upcoming general elections on February 8.

“PPP’s stance on general polls is very clear that the ECP should conduct timely, free and fair elections in the country,” he said while addressing a press conference here.

Faisal Kundi aid that a delegation of PPP already met the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and apprised him about the reservations and need to provide level playing field in the upcoming polls. The CEC has assured them that there will be no delay in the elections, he added.

Faisal Kundi said that the masses should decide to vote for any political party in general elections as it was the right of the people to vote and elect the party to rule in the country.

“The masses will not accept any government unless free and fair elections are ensured. The credibility of the Parliament will be nothing if free, fair and transparent elections were not conducted in the country,” he added.

About the rumors regarding the ban on social media during elections, he said that PPP would fully oppose the restriction of social media as it was important tool to approach the masses during the elections.

Faisal Kundi said that the country was facing critical law and order situation especially, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan and the social media was the best tool to access the people in the situation, adding that the ECP should also address the issue.

“PPP always talked about the implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) in letter and spirit to root out the terrorism from the country,” he added.

He said that President Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari has categorically stated that transparent and timely polls was the only solution to get rid of all the challenges being faced by the country.

Faisal Kundi said that law and order, economy, inflation and unemployment were the key challenges being faced by the country and PPP has the solution of all these issues.

He said that this time, if the selection process was adopted instead of transparent elections, the nation would not accept it because now there was majority of young people who were conscious and they would not accept the selection.