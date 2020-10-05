ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (APP):Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Monday said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) would part ways with Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), by the end of December.

The PPP leaders would never go with extremist party leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said the collusion of opposition with extremist party would no longer exist. The opposition plan to frustrate the government would fail, he added.

Criticizing the formation of all parties conference, he said Chief Jamiat Ulema-e Islam (F) Fazl ur Rehman was heading it which was convened by the PPP.