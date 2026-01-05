PPP Rawalpindi celebrates 98th birth anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Jan 05 (APP):Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Rawalpindi City organized a ceremony at the PPP City Secretariat, Liaquat Bagh, to mark the 98th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Awam, former prime minister and founder chairman of PPP, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

The ceremony was attended by Spokesperson to the President and former Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Amir Fida Paracha, PPP Rawalpindi President Raja Kamran Hussain, Media Adviser to the Chairman Senate Mian Khurram Rasool, General Secretary PPP Women Wing Rawalpindi Division Samira Gul, along with party office-bearers and workers. A Cake cutting ceremony was also held on the occassion

Addressing the gathering, Amir Fida Paracha said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto gave a voice to the deprived segments of society, dignity to the people, and provided Pakistan with a unanimous constitution, strong defense foundations, and pro-people policies. He said Bhutto’s ideology continues to guide the nation against oppression and injustice even today.

He added that the solution to Pakistan’s current political and economic challenges lies in implementing Bhutto Shaheed’s vision and policies. He also said that effectively projecting Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir and other international issues was among Bhutto Shaheed’s major diplomatic achievements.

PPP Rawalpindi President Raja Kamran Hussain, Sardar Qudoos, Sohail Mukhtar, Chaudhry Iftikhar Ahmed, Raja Muhammad Ali Minhas, Tariq Waheed Butt, Samira Gul and Azra Younas also addressed the ceremony and paid rich tributes to the Quaid-e-Awam.

The speakers said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto played a historic role in making Pakistan’s defense strong and invincible, and instilled a sense of self-confidence, sovereignty and national dignity in the nation. They said the positive impact of his policies is still evident in Pakistan’s security and stability.

They further said that after Madar-e-Jamhooriat Begum Nusrat Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari are the true custodians of Bhutto Shaheed’s ideology and are actively striving to address the challenges facing the country.