PPP, PML-N to continue fighting for opposition leader slots: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, Jul 30 (APP):Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday said both the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would now always vie for the opposition leader’s slot in future.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had had no competition with both the parties in the Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) elections as the two were rather fighting for the opposition leader’s seat, he said in his reaction to a statement of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto.

Despite knowing that his speeches in shrieking tone did not help the PPP win the elections in Gilglit Baltistan, Bilawal continued the the same style in the AJK but his party faced another humiliating defeat.

He said the PPP leaders spent a huge amount of money in the AJK elections with an illusion that they would retrieve the same after victory. The party was already a failure in the national politics and now it had failed in the AJK and was not in a position to harm the PTI, he added.

The minister lashed out at both the PPP and the PML-N for crying foul over rigging in the AJK polls, asking them whether there were no irregularities committed on the seats where their candidates won.

“Bilawal should tell how much he is charging for the seats of Speaker, Deputy Speaker and Minister [in Sindh],” Farrukh questioned.

He dispelled the impression of any joint opposition in the country and asked Bilawal as to how he would reproach the PML-N with whom the PPP had parted ways.