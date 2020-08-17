PPP, PML-N seeks exemption from questioning in corruption cases of up to Rs 10m: Faisal Vawda

ISLAMABAD, Aug 17 (APP): Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Monday said both the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had tried to get concession for the corrupt by proposing amendment in laws relating to the National Accountability (NAB) seeking exemption from questioning an accused involved in corruption of up to Rs 10 million.

He said there was no comparison between Prime Minister Imran Khan and PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif as the former had neither been convicted in any corruption case nor he had any business enterprises, whereas later was a convicted criminal.

Talking to a private news channel, Faisal Vawda said Nawaz Sharif had staged a drama of money making by ‘exporting’ his sons.

He questioned that on what moral or social ground the daughter of a convict was answering to the questions of her choice during her press conference, particularly when her father had escaped and then declared a proclaimed offender.

The minister said PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz did not talk about the health of her father while making allegations in her news conference.

She had leveled serious allegations against institutions in he press conference after pelting stones by the PML-N workers on police.

The law enforcing agencies had shown negligence by not arresting her on the occasion, he said, adding he was hearing it for the first time that the windows of a bullet proof vehicle were broken with a brick.