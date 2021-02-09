ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (APP):Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) were opposing the open Senate voting in order to use money or do horse trading during the polls.

Talking to a private news channel, he claimed that PPP leadership had done massive horse trading during the Senate election 2018 and also won one seat from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had carried out thoroughly investigation and ousted those lawmakers were found in illegal practice of horse trading during the Senate elections.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed resolve to hold the upcoming Senate elections through open balloting in order to eliminate the menace of vote-trading in the country.