ISLAMABAD, Jan 20 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday alleged that the leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N collected money from dubious persons to run party affairs.

“The PPP and PML-N raised funds from suspected people to handle their party affairs and fight election, “ he stated while talking to a private television channel.

Shibli Faraz said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had provided details about its foreign fund-raising and urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hear the foreign funding case openly.

Both the PPP and PML-N leaders were trying to flee from the ECP to avoid disclosing the details of funds collected by them.

As regards the opposition’s blame game, the minister said PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz had always tried to hoodwink the nation by saying that the Sharif family did not have any assets abroad.