PPP pledges inclusive growth, social equity & stability for Azad Kashmir: Shazia Marri

ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (APP):Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) aims to foster stability, development and prosperity in Azad Kashmir with a commitment to public welfare and social justice, says Central Information Secretary Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Shazia Marri said Wednesday.

In a statement, she said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari envisions a peaceful and prosperous Kashmir, where the future is shaped by the will of its people. He believes that the true essence of democracy lies not merely in casting votes, but in upholding the dignity and well-being of every citizen.

She stated that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari firmly believes true freedom is unattainable without equality. Under his leadership, the Pakistan Peoples Party has renewed its pledge to champion the rights of workers, farmers, women, and marginalized communities.

She emphasized the party’s conviction that protecting the underprivileged is not just a moral imperative—it is the cornerstone of a vibrant and inclusive democracy.

Shazia affirmed that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari firmly believes peace and dialogue are the only enduring paths to progress. She underscored that Pakistan’s future prosperity is intrinsically linked to regional harmony and collaborative engagement with neighboring nations.

Under Bilawal’s leadership, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) remains steadfast in its commitment to progressive reforms aimed at uplifting and empowering citizens across the country. The enduring legacy of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto—rooted in public service and democratic ideals—continues to guide the party’s vision.

Bilawal’s approach emphasizes equality, compassion, and the strength of collective will, reflecting a modern continuation of the Bhutto family’s dedication to the people of Pakistan.