PPP leadership reiterates belief in noble cause championed by BISP

ISLAMABAD, May 27 (APP): The leadership of Pakistan People’s Party, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Monday reiterated their belief in the noble cause championed by Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and pledged to contribute positively towards its initiatives.

In a meeting with Chairperson, BISP, Rubina Khalid held here, President and General Secretary of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha and Muhammad Shuja Khan congratulated her on assuming new role as Chairperson of BISP.

They presented her with a bouquet and extended their best wishes for her success in this significant responsibility.

They emphasized the importance of her role in serving and improving the welfare of underprivileged segments of society.

On behalf of the Pakistan Peoples Party, both leaders assured Rubina Khalid of their full support and cooperation in her mission to serve the poorest of the poor.

They expressed their commitment to aiding the BISP’s efforts in alleviating poverty and enhancing the quality of life for the most vulnerable populations in Pakistan.