PPP chief pays tribute to martyr Nasser Baloch on his death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, Mar 05 (APP):Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid rich tribute to political activist and martyr Nasser Baloch on his death anniversary, acknowledging his unwavering struggle against the dictatorship of General Zia-ul-Haq.

“I salute the political struggle of Shaheed Nasser Baloch,” said Bilawal Bhutto in a message issued here by the party secretariat.

He highlighted that Nasser Baloch stood bravely for public rights and the restoration of democracy, remaining steadfast in the face of oppression.

“Shaheed Nasser Baloch was a follower of ideological and revolutionary thought and sacrificed his life for his beliefs,” Bilawal Bhutto added.

He said that Shaheed Nasser Baloch was a valuable asset of the party, who embraced the gallows in the fight for democracy in this country.