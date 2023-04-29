PPP always supports political dialogue: Shazia Marri

ISLAMABAD, Apr 29 (APP): Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety (PA&SS) and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme Shazia Marri said the leadership of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had always supported dialogue among political forces to strengthen the democratic process in the country.

In a press statement on Saturday, she noted that Imran Khan himself chose a nonpolitical method by opting out of the assemblies as he knew very well that the PTI government in Punjab was bound to collapse.

Marri feared that PTI’s demand for holding the election in Punjab alone was a grave conspiracy against the federation of Pakistan and said that it was a constitutional obligation that the National Assembly and provincial assemblies of Sindh and Balochistan should complete their terms.

The minister said that Imran Khan had developed conditions of mood swings and mental instability, and any fruitful discussions in such a situation seems unlikely.