PPL achieves landmark valuation on PSX

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 19 (APP):Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has achieved a landmark valuation on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), following the successful completion of a strategic offshore exploration agreement with Turkish Petroleum Overseas Company (TPOC).

The partnership, focused on the Eastern Offshore Indus Block C, has revitalized investor confidence and established PPL as a dominant leader in the energy sector’s growth during the first week of December, said a press release here on Friday.

The transaction involved PPL transferring operatorship and a 25 percent interest to TPOC, while maintaining a significant 35 percent stake in the venture. This asset-level deal was the most significant of its kind within the local exploration and production sector, demonstrating PPL’s ability to execute complex international agreements. By integrating the technical mastery of a seasoned offshore operator like TPOC, the company has successfully reduced the execution risks associated with deep-water exploration while preserving substantial potential for future gains.

This strategic milestone is a testament to the visionary leadership of the PPL’s Managing Director whose focused approach to international collaboration and portfolio optimization has been instrumental in securing this deal. His stewardship has not only de-risked critical assets but has also reinforced PPL’s reputation as a progressive, investment-ready enterprise capable of navigating the complexities of the global energy market.

The market’s response to this leadership-driven initiative was immediate and robust. PPL’s stock price climbed to an all-time high of Rs 217, surpassing previous records and attracting massive institutional interest. On December 5, the company recorded a staggering trading volume of 19 million shares, with the total value reaching Rs 4.1 billion—the highest single-day turnover for any stock on the PSX. This performance highlights the capital market’s strong endorsement of PPL’s current trajectory and its enhanced risk-reward profile.

Beyond its financial success, the agreement fosters deeper energy cooperation between Pakistan and Türkiye, marking a critical step in PPL’s mission to diversify its assets and expand its footprint on the international stage.