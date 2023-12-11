PPIB extends deadline submission’s date for bid to develop 600MW solar PV project

ISLAMABAD, Dec 11 (APP): Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB) has extended deadline for submission of bids/proposals till January 11, 2024 for development of 600 Megawatt (MW) Solar PV project at Kot Addu (Muzaffargarh) on build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis for term of 25 years.

Bidders will be required to submit bid/proposal in accordance with the request for proposal (RFP) approved by the National Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA). A single stage two-envelope bidding process shall be adopted. The bidder offering the lowest bid tariff shall be declared as successful bidder who will be required to achieve financial closing and commercial operation date in accordance with the terms and condition of RFP and project agreements.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government had already approved “Framework Guidelines for Fast Track Solar PV initiatives 2022” that envisions development of large utility scale solar PV projects on fast track basis through private sector investment.

The RFP document can be obtained either from PPIB office or through upon payment of $ 200 as registration fee and $ 2500 for RFP document, prior to bid submission deadline.

The interested parties shall submit complete bids in all respect in accordance with the RFP along with the bid bond and bid processing fee. only the bidders who have been registered and purchased RFP from PPIB shall be entitled to submit bid/proposal for the project.