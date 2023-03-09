PPF invites applications for investigation Reporting Fellowships program

ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 (APP): Pakistan Press Foundation (PPF) has invited applications for the 12th batch of PPF Investigative Reporting Fellowships.

The Fellowships aim to facilitate Pakistani journalists to produce investigative reports that meet the professional, ethical and legal standards. PPF will provide support to journalists, to professionally investigate and report on issues relating to human rights, transparency, environment, inequity, governance and corruption, said a PPF statement issued on Thursday.

The fellowships will include honorarium of up to sixty thousand rupees (Rs. 60,000), capacity building workshops as well as editorial and technical support while last date to submit applications is March 19 (Sunday).

Selected participants will work under the supervision of a senior journalist who will act as project editor during the term of the fellowship. Each fellow will be expected to produce six stories during this fellowship program.

Journalists with a minimum experience of three years working for print, television, radio and online media can apply for the fellowships

Female journalists are encouraged to apply. The criteria for female journalists and journalists from Baluchistan, FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir may be relaxed for otherwise qualified applicants.

The duration of the fellowship is three months.

The aspiring candidates may send their CVs in English or Urdu as per the following format.

1. Fellowship application form in either English or Urdu language

2. Professional resume/CV

3. Press card or official letter of the organization

4. Links or clippings of at least three articles that were published or aired in the last twelve months.

Applications should be sent to [email protected]

Application forms are also available online at the links below:

Application form in English:

https://www.pakistanpressfoundation.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/Application-Form-English.docx

Application form in Urdu:

https://www.pakistanpressfoundation.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/Application-Form-Urdu.docx