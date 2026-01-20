PPAF-YMSESDO taking steps for strengthening youth engagement in climate policy

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 20 (APP):The Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) and YMSESDO successfully organized a Youth-Led COP Simulation in Punjab, in collaboration with the Native Youth Club for Climate Change (NYCCC) and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Punjab on 20January at Lahore College for Women University (LCWU).

The full-day simulation brought together students, youth leaders, academics, policy practitioners and civil society representatives to enhance youth understanding of global climate negotiations and bridge the gap between climate policy and grassroots action, received a press release here.

The event aimed to build practical knowledge of the Conference of the Parties (CoP) process, empower young people and promote meaningful youth participation in climate governance at provincial and national levels.

The program commenced with an opening address by Ms. Arifa Tahir, Chairperson of Department of Environmental Sciences, LCWU, which highlighted the importance of academic institutions in fostering climate leadership and civic engagement among students.

A key highlight of the event was the panel discussion titled “From Smog to Solutions: Youth Leading Punjab’s Green Shift”, featuring Ms. Zile Huma, Deputy Secretary, Governor House Punjab, Ms. Saba Raffay, Climate Change, Specialist, Ms. Maryam Khan, Deputy Director, EPA Punjab, Ms. Muzzamil Majeed, Climate Youth Parliamentarian alongside students of LCWU. The discussion explored ethical leadership, community engagement and the role of youth in local climate action.

The program also included expert addresses by Ms. Uzma Nomani, Manager Climate Change & Resource Mobilization, PPAF and Mr. Anwar Ullah, representing YMSESDO (Yar Muhammad Samejo Educational Society and Development Organization), who shared insights on climate financing, community resilience and grassroots development initiatives. Case study of YOUNGO highlighted global and local youth-led climate movements, followed by an interactive quiz session and a creative drawing activity. The centerpiece of the event was the Mock COP Simulation where participants experienced the full COP negotiation process, including stakeholder representation, dialogue and consensus-building. The simulation provided hands-on exposure to climate diplomacy, negotiation dynamics and multilateral decision-making.

The event also included a keynote address by the Chief Guest, Dr. Rizwana Anjum, Team Lead, CM Green Credit Program, who underscored the importance of youth inclusion in climate planning and policy implementation. The program ended with a vote of thanks by M. Umair Mufakir, followed by a shield distribution ceremony and a group photo.

As a key outcome of the simulation, a Youth Statement was collectively developed by the participating youth and formally handed over to the Deputy Secretary, Governor’s House Punjab and EPA, Government of Punjab, reflecting youth priorities, recommendations, and commitments for inclusive and action-oriented climate policy. Through this initiative, the organizers reaffirmed their commitment to empowering young people as climate leaders, strengthening climate literacy and promoting active youth participation in policy processes aligned with national and global climate goals.