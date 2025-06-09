PPAF supports 260,000 households during droughts: Economic Survey

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (APP): Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) has provided large-scale disaster relief, supporting 260,000 households during droughts, building 120,000 earthquake-resistant homes, assisting 859,000 flood-affected families, and aiding 66,000 households during COVID-19.

According to Economic Survey 2024-25 released on Monday, despite contributing less than 1 percent to global emissions, Pakistan remains highly climate vulnerable. PPAF addresses this through climate adaptation, green jobs, renewable energy, and community resilience aligned with national and global frameworks.

Key achievements include conserving 2.23 million m³ of water, generating 14 MW of renewable energy, planting 130,000 trees, and engaging youth in environmental awareness.

In the 2022-2023 floods, it delivered emergency aid to over 87,600 households, ensuring high beneficiary satisfaction and better access to essential services.

It is pertinent to mention here that PPAF is working to transform the lives of poor to create a more equitable and prosperous Pakistan.