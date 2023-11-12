PPAF starts distribution of livelihood assets to Afghan refugees

ISLAMABAD, Nov 12 (APP): Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) has commenced the distribution of livelihood assets under its UNHCR Pakistan-funded Poverty Graduation Programme for Afghan Refugees with its on-ground partner, IDEA.

Since November 8, PPAF along with partners has distributed 365 livelihood assets, which include 109 assets for women.

Overall 1010 assets will be distributed this month, in the Akora Khattak camp, district, Nowshera, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

These livelihood assets span diverse ventures like shoe shops, clothing stores, crockery items, welding machines, carpenter’s tools, cosmetics shops, peco, and sewing machines.

Representatives from the UNHCR district office in Peshawar and Commissionerate Afghan Refugees, KP also joined distribution events. Their appreciation for the PPAF beneficiary selection process adds to the success of our intervention.