Power sector experts urge energy efficiency policies in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Oct 16 (APP): The experts from the power sector Monday stressed the need to formulate and implement national policies that would encourage energy efficiency and affordability of electricity for all customers.

These comments were made at a webinar on Energy Conservation, powered by K-Electric as part of Nutshell Communications’ webinar series on the Future of Energy (FOE).

The discussion centered on addressing prevailing challenges and prospective solutions.

The FoE series aims to dissect the current challenges facing Pakistan’s energy sector while emphasizing the immense potential for growth and innovation.

In attendance were experts including Feroze Baig, Director Industry, NEECA; Asad Mehmood Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy Expert at National & International Organizations; Amer Zia, Advisor to CEO, K-Electric; and Dr. Naveed Arshad Associate Professor and Director of the National Center in Big Data and Cloud Computing (NCBC) at Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS).

Asad Mehmood deliberated on the need for standardization of consumer end products and ensuring that Minimum Efficiency Performance Standards (MEPS) were met.

Amer Zia mentioned that while energy-efficient products were essential, their availability held importance for the general public.

He stated, “For most people earning close to minimum wage, the concern would not be about saving energy but the cost of it.

Therefore, standardization is essential while ensuring that the products are cost-effective at the same time.

Echoing the need to amplify awareness, Amer referred to K-Electric’s initiative of Roshni Bajis, which had brought a visible change in not only the consumption patterns of electricity and recovery but also in upholding the values that are part of K-Electric’s vision.

He also spoke about the company’s Rs 484 billion Investment Plan along the transmission and distribution value chain, which included the use of renewables for sustainable generation to enable access to affordable energy for all.

Dr. Naveed Arshad, while stressing the need for indigenization and creative solutions said, “It becomes challenging to implement innovative solutions in the absence of a framework that compels it. We need legislation at the national level that removes hindrances in embracing innovation.”

He also proposed moving towards an innovative tariff design for the sector to become efficient.

Feroze Baig highlighted the need for data-driven efficiency, stating, “Respective bodies need to focus on monitoring devices that can help in breaking down data in a timely manner instead of relying on sources providing obsolete numbers.”

While conveying optimism despite the current challenges faced by Pakistan’s energy sector, the panel drew focus on opportunities at hand in the energy efficiency domain, especially for harnessing the potential of carbon credits.

All experts agreed that the indigenization of fuels and embracing energy efficiency as a culture could help the country in addressing its energy crisis.