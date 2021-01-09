After around a two-hour nation-wide massive power outage, electricity supply was gradually restored, with the Capital Islamabad the first city to be back on line.

Minister for Energy Omer Ayub said three units of Tarbella were back to work, along with those at Warsak and gradually all powerhouses and grid stations would be put on line.

Omer Ayub also shared his picture on Twitter from the National Power Control Centre to supervise the restoration operation.

In a tweet, he said the power supply for most of the areas under the IESCO has been restored.